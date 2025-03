This Itch of Writing with Emma Darwin

The Ten Structural Edits I Most Often Suggest

My Itch post of a few years back, The Ten Line-Edits I Most Often Suggest, has proved enduringly popular with Itchy readers, as is my post about The Ten Things Which Most Often Go Wrong With Beginners’ Fiction, so here’s a post which I hope does the same about the larger-scale stuff of (self)editing…