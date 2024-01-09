Las Políticas de la Vacuna contra la Polio en los Estados Comunistas de Europa del Este

In December 1959, Hungary introduced into its national immunisation programme the Sabin vaccine, the live poliovirus vaccine that has been the tool of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative since 1988. This campaign put Hungary in the front line of polio vaccination with live virus vaccines along with the Soviet Union and Czechoslovakia, where the Sabin vaccine was tested. Czechoslovakia became the first country in the world to practically eradicate polio in 19601 and the Hungarian model of annual intensive mass vaccination campaigns became one of the bases on which the WHO built its global strategy of polio eradication.2

How did Eastern Europe come to play such an important role in laying the foundations of polio eradication during the early Cold War? Was there some…