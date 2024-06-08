Keywords: clan, kinship, landscape, chiefs, tribal, colonialism

They were routinely described as wild, savage, barbarous, primitive, lawless, warlike, treacherous, vengeful, lazy, dirty, poor, superstitious, and always in need of instruction and improvement. They were the tribal peoples who inhabited the northern frontiers of Great Britain and the western frontiers of North America. They had more in common than the derogatory terms applied to them.

A Collection of Voyages and Travels published in London in 1745, the year of the last Jacobite rising, contained a frontispiece captioned “Description of the Habits of Most Countries in the World.” It depicted the dress of Chinese, Moguls, Persians, Turks, Tartars, Poles, Muscovites, Laplanders, Hungarians, Dutch, Spaniards, Hottentots, Negroes, Moors, and Mexicans. Scottish Highlanders, rather overdressed, shared the bottom of the page with Indians from Virginia and Florida.1 Some authors identify “a mutual respect …