Guerra Contrarrevolucionaria en la Sudáfrica del Apartheid

El Cuerpo y la Guerra Contrarrevolucionaria en la Sudáfrica del Apartheid

Keywords: South Africa, Apartheid, Execution, Counter insurgency, Corpse, Extra-judicial killing

As resistance intensified in what would turn out to be apartheid's final decade, security forces in South Africa began covertly to execute-opponents extra-judicially, despite a formidable arsenal of security legislation and a state of emergency from 1985 to 1990.2 A noteworthy aspect of these executions is that the modes of killing varied, sometimes along regional lines, or according to the particular security unit involved. Disposal of the bodies was similarly varied.

This chapter traces these different methods of killing and pays particular attention to the disposal of bodies, which signalled a new frontier of hostility, namely the ‘war on the corpse’.3 Of course, instances of extra-judicial killing are not especially noteworth…