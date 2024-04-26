La Guerra de los Ochenta Años

Nota: Este conflicto bélico se conoce en España como guerra de Flandes y en los Países Bajos como guerra de independencia de los Países Bajos.

Conflicto entre The Dutch Republic and the Spanish Empire

At its peak in the 17th century, the Netherlands possessed many such colonial outposts. In the span of less than a century, from 1581 to 1648, the Dutch Republic went from a tiny polity in northern Europe to a global empire that stretched from the Americas to Africa and Asia.1 It ruled the high seas, dominated international trade, invented the stock market, and revolutionized modern warfare, defeating the once-mighty Spanish Empire. Its path to power was simple: it followed the recipe of the liberal leviathans that had preceded it. But this outcome was far from preordained.

(p.100) Persecution under the Spanish Empire In the 16th century, the Hapsburg Empire was Europe’s foremost power. Charles V inherited the thrones of what…