Historia de la Justificación de la Guerra

Keywords: war, justification, international order, use of force, jus ad bellum, theory, political practice, normativity, communication community, multi-normativity, critical theory

1. A Genealogical Approach: The Justification of War and the Historical Evolution of International Order This book departs from a simple but momentous observation: the history of war is also a history of its justification. The use of force in international relations has always been accompanied by political, scholarly, and public discourses on its appropriateness. This is to say that the justification of the use of force is tied inextricably to its contestation because there would be no need for justifying the use of force if the latter were not regarded as basically problematic. Accordingly, the justification of certain wars entails a critique of war in general. We understand the unity of the justification and the critique of the use o…