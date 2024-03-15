Historia de la Vacunación en Asia

Historia de la Vacunación en la India

In January 1819 the Madras Courier published an interesting note by Calvi Virumbon, in which it was claimed that vaccination against smallpox was known in India before Jenner’s famous discovery in 1796. Virumbon wrote that he had discovered an ancient text in Sanskrit describing a way to avoid smallpox, which was indistinguishable from vaccination.1 Together with other more or less convincing references to the existence of pre-Jennerian vaccination in India, Virumbon’s claim caused significant interest over the next century. Today, however, there seems to be agreement that the claim was a ‘pious fraud’ made by a British civil servant in an attempt to inscribe vaccination into the Indian medical tradition, which already included the practice of variolation – inoculation of real smallpox matter – as a preventive against smallpox.2 This fraud is nevertheless interesting as an attempt t…