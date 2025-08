Historia de las Pol铆ticas de Vacunaci贸n en Jap贸n

Nota: V茅ase la informaci贸n sobre las pol铆ticas de vacunaci贸n en Jap贸n.

The historical legacy From an early date, the state played the key role in the formation of Japan鈥檚 distinct approach to dealing with the spread of infectious disease. In the 1630s, the Tokugawa government (1603鈥1868) officially closed the country to contact with the outside world for some 250 years. This was not simply a momentous political decision. By limiting foreign exchanges, administrators had also unwittingly enacted the first nationwide public health policy. The fact that Japan remained a 鈥榗losed nation鈥, or sakoku in Japanese, for so many years also had a limiting effect on the incursion of infectious diseases from abroad. After the start of the Meiji period (1868鈥1912) one of the first large-scale public health threats was cholera, which began to spread nationwide after the imposition of the so-called 鈥榰nequal treaties鈥 forc鈥