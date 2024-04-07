Historia de los Anillos de Matrimonio

Historia de los Anillos de Matrimonio y Adulaterio

Rings in History Rings have been around for a long time. The ancient Greeks used rings as love tokens, though not as marriage rings.1 The Romans, too, used rings for love rather than marriage; some Roman rings, usually of iron (later of gold), with no gemstone, were associated with betrothal, though still not with marriage, and with no long-term commitment. Later, such a ring was called the annulus pronubus (literally, “the finger-ring for marriage”). The early Christian church authorities were the first to approve the ring as a token of commitment to marriage, now regarded as more than a dissoluble secular contract,2 and by the thirteenth century, rings came to play an important role in marriage.3 The giving of a ring on the occasion of marriage is mentioned in the 1559 Book of Common Prayer.

We have datable archaeological records for other forms of jewelry, which fi…