Historia de los Anillos de Matrimonio
Historia de los Anillos de Matrimonio y Adulaterio
Rings in History Rings have been around for a long time. The ancient Greeks used rings as love tokens, though not as marriage rings.1 The Romans, too, used rings for love rather than marriage; some Roman rings, usually of iron (later of gold), with no gemstone, were associated with betrothal, though still not with marriage, and with no long-term commitment. Later, such a ring was called the annulus pronubus (literally, “the finger-ring for marriage”). The early Christian church authorities were the first to approve the ring as a token of commitment to marriage, now regarded as more than a dissoluble secular contract,2 and by the thirteenth century, rings came to play an important role in marriage.3 The giving of a ring on the occasion of marriage is mentioned in the 1559 Book of Common Prayer.
We have datable archaeological records for other forms of jewelry, which fi…
Continúa leyendo con una prueba gratuita de 7 días
Suscríbete a Humanidades para seguir leyendo este post y obtener 7 días de acceso gratis al archivo completo de posts.