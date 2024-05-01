Science in the Ancient World: From Antiquity Through the Middle Ages Russell M. Lawson | REFERENCE, Jan 01, 2022

Loaded with oddball tidbits that will fascinate trivia fans, Lawson’s book will complement other ancient history titles, such as Will and Ariel Durant’s “Story of Civilization” series. A true multidisciplinary resource, it will appeal to general readers as well as high school and undergraduate students.

The Origins of Modern Science: From Antiquity to the Scientific Revolution Ofer Gal | REFERENCE, Jan 01, 2022

Whether consulted as a reference work or read cover to cover, Gal’s work will appeal to college and graduate students studying a wide variety of subjects, including architecture, religion, political science, medicine, anthropology, the classics, natural philosophy, and astronomy.

EN ESTA BASE DE DATOS:

The Booker T. Washington Papers Digital Edition by University of Virginia Press | Reference eReview Michael Rodriguez, Dec 16, 2021

The Booker T. Washington Papers Digital E…