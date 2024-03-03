Las Políticas de Ayuda Epidémica durante la Guerra Fría

Las Incómodas Políticas de Ayuda Epidémica durante la Guerra Fría en Asia

La misión del CDC en el Pakistán Oriental de la Guerra Fría, 1958

Keywords: East Pakistan, mass vaccination, Communicable Disease Center, active surveillance

Epidemic outbreaks, political struggle, civil society response Historians warn against narratives in which actors are spared the dilemmas of chance and choice. No doubt prolepsis, anachronism and teleology should be avoided, but I find it difficult to tell a story about East Pakistani politics and disease control in 1958 without underlining two facts that emerged later – that East Pakistanis would win a bitter struggle for independence from West Pakistan in 1971, and that smallpox would be eradicated from Asia in 1975, when the very last case was traced to a child in a remote village of the new nation of Bangladesh.

While my story does not directly engage the Bangladesh c…