Nota: deberías enviar tu propuestas al editor, no a la publicación. Un poco de investigación es de gran ayuda.
Estas guías están en inglés:
American Prospect
Artsy
Atlas Obscura
BBC Worklife
Bon Appetit
Brain Facts
Business Insider
Bustle
Chronicle of Higher Education
Columbia Journalism Review
Condé Nast Traveler
The Cut
DAME Magazine
Defector
Discover
Earther, Gizmodo, and io9
Epicurious
Fast Company
The Financial Diet
FiveThirtyEight
Foreign Policy
Forge
Fortune
Freelancing With Tim
Good Housekeeping
The Guardian (Jessica Reed, Head of Narrative)
The Guardian’s Music Section
Hell Gate
Hidden Compass
High Country News
Laptop Mag
Lit Hub
Longreads
McSweeney’s
Mental Floss
The Muse
National Geographic
NPR, Code Switch
Outside
Pellicle
Politico
Polygon
Popular Mechanics
Popular Science
Psychology Today
Rest of World
The Ringer
Runner’s World
Sapiens
Science
Scientific American
Self
Sentient
Slate
Smart Mouth
STAT
The Startup
Texas Highways
Texas Observer
This American Life
Undark
The Verge
Vice’s Motherboard
Vox
Vulture
The Washington Post, Inspired Life
The Washington Post, Launcher
Wine Enthusiast
Wirecutter
Wired
xoNecole
The Atlantic (consejos generales)
Deadspin (R.I.P., pero es una guía excelente)
The Outline (también R.I.P., pero otra guía útil)
Catapult (también R.I.P., pero otra guía útil, centrada principalmente en ensayos personales)
Fuente: freelancingwithtim