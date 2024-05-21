Transformaciones Religiosas en la Conquista del Oeste

Llevar al Dios cristiano al país indio en el Siglo XIX

During the nineteenth century, Americans sought the cultural transformation and the physical displacement of American Indian nations. Native people resisted these efforts. Though this process is often understood as a clash of rival economic systems or racial ideologies, it was also a profound spiritual struggle. The conflict over Indian Country sparked crises for both Natives and Americans. In the end, the experience of intercultural encounter and conflict over land produced religious transformations on both sides.

missionary, Christianity, cultural practice, Indian Country

The man painted his body white. He stretched out his arms and stared directly into the sun. He asked the sun to pity him and give him dwdw, or sacred power. He needed it to aid him in hunting and war. He also implored the sun, one of the many natural phenomenon imbued with dwdw, to…