Historia de las Tumbas de Bykivnia

Nota: Aunque se llama así a un famoso monumento, nos referiremos aquí a la historia de tales tumbas.

Keywords: Ukraine, NKVD, Exhumation, Soviet Union, Extermination, Grave robbers, Massacres, Corpses

The story of Bykivnia is one of boundless mass murder by Stalin’s People’s Commissariat of Internal Affairs, or NKVD, against Soviet and Polish citizens, but also the depressing tale of how, for seven post-war decades, Soviet and post-Soviet authorities attempted to relegate the killing site to oblivion, how boys and men mangled and looted the skulls and bones for years, and how even after the official veil of silence and deceit was lifted, the state took decisions about the gravesite in haste and secrecy, without anything resembling public debate.

Both the Soviet authorities and the leaders of independent Ukraine attempted to block investigation of the thousands of corpses of victims of Stalin’s pre-war and wartime terror …